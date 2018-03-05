Halsey & G-Eazy Cozy Up At Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Pics Of Their PDA-Filled Date Night

Okay, cute! Halsey and G-Eazy looked like they were having the time of their lives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party, and you just have to see the adorable PDA pics.

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 28, were all over each other at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, and it’s safe to say that the couple is very much head over heels! See the new pics of the music power couple making out on the red carpet below.

Halsey looked stunning in a blue strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorizing with enormous diamond earrings, a tiny silver clutch back and huge rings. Sky-high silver stilettos completed the glamorous ensemble! “I match the Oscars stage,” the “Colors” singer joked on Instagram.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy was super slick in a black suit with tuxedo-style lapels, a black top and black loafers. The guy likes black, alright? But his best accessory was the enormous smile on his face — he simply looked happy to be hanging out with his girlfriend!

The “Him & I” singers PDA’d up a storm on the red carpet, and again once they were inside the custom-designed party space behind the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, CA. Finally, Halsey also shared a video of them swinging together and hamming it up for the cameras! Too soon to call them the best couple of 2018? See more photos of Halsey and G-Eazy showing off PDA here.