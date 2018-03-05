Metallic Dresses At Oscars: Who Wore Silver Gown Best — J-Law, Nina Dobrev Or Gal Gadot? VOTE

Everyone wants to sparkle and shine on the red carpet, and stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Gal Gadot did just that at the Oscars! See the best metallic dresses right here and VOTE on your fave!

Metallic dresses were a HUGE trend at the 2018 Oscars. Held live from Hollywood, Calif, the red carpet at the Dolby Theater was a sea of silver and gold gowns. And they didn’t stop at the Oscars! They continued to be a trend at the Vanity Fair after party. Jennifer Lawrence wore a stunning drop waist Dior dress, with wild waves in her hair by Jenny Cho. Her stunning makeup was done by Hung Vanngo! Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot also wore a silver dress at the show, by Givenchy. She paired it with a dark red lip color by Revlon and an updo by Dove stylist Mark Townsend. Sandra Bullock wore a gold and black Louis Vuitton for her triumphant return to the Oscars after 4 years of skipping the show!

Olivia Wilde showed off a sexy cut out dress at the Vanity Fair after party. Nina Dobrev also showed off a flowing, silver dress that was very pretty and looked so comfy! At Elton John’s party Miley Cyrus wore a hot pink and silver sequin dress by Moschino. Hailey Baldwin looked like a 10 in a sexy Versace chainmail dress at the VF party, with her cute new lob styled half up by Justine Marjan. See more gold and silver dresses on stars like Mary J. Blige, Lily Alridge, Lupita Nyong’o at the Oscars in the gallery attached!