Gina Rodriguez’s Oscars Dress: VOTE On Best Blush Ball Gown — Zendaya, Allison Williams & More

Gina Rodriguez, 33, gave us major princess vibes as she hit the red carpet at the Oscars on March 4 wearing a stunning Zuhair Murad gown. (It reminded us of this classic Elie Saab look worn by Jennifer Lopez!) She wasn’t the only one rocking a blush or nude palette — many stars showed off their feminine styles in the hottest shade of the night. Margot Robbie changed into a sheer, blush CHANEL dress for the Vanity Fair party, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Zendaya changed into a glittering, nude Michael Kors dress for the party. Allison Williams brought us old Hollywood glamour in an Armani gown for the big show.

Elizabeth Moss wore a light pink a Dior Haute Couture dress, and it was one of my favorite looks of the night! Mira Sorvino stunned in a one shoulder Romona Keveza gown with floral appliqués. Kate Bosworth wore a strapless nude ball gown with a ton of tulle to an after party. Giuliana Rancic wore Georges Chakra Couture as she hosted the E! pre-show. Gabrielle Union wore a sleek blush gown with a strip of silver sequins on top.

Model Lais Ribeiro wore a mauve, one shoulder gown with an embellished bodice. So gorgeous. Ashley Tisdale hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar Party rocking a ruffled, tulle gown that left glitter everywhere! Everyone looked gorgeous in their princess ball gowns! See more pics of these stunning dresses in the gallery attached!

