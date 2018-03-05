Emma Watson Reveals Massive ‘Time’s Up’ Tattoo At VF Oscar Party: Why Is She Being Mocked For It?

Thank god Emma Watson’s Time’s Up tattoo is temporary, because fans have pointed out something wrong with it. See a closeup of the tat and read fan reactions here.

Emma Watson, 27, looked like a million bucks at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party on March 4, the epitome of chic in a sleek black dress with a beaded collar. Fans were focused on her choice of accessory, though: a huge tattoo that said “Time’s Up” on her forearm. Wait; strike that. It actually said “Times Up”. Oops!

The tattoo is grammatically incorrect, which seems out of character for someone as studious as Emma. We could make a Hermione joke here, but we’re going to refrain. You’re welcome. Her fans were merciless on Twitter about the careless slip up, especially considering it happened while representing something as important as the Time’s Up movement. Considering it was a stick-on tattoo, she could’ve just Sharpied in an apostrophe and nobody would be any wiser. See it below:

Some had another bone to pick with Emma. They thought that wearing a gigantic tattoo was a sign that she was “trying too hard” to be a feminist. Others at the Oscars supporting Time’s Up simply wore small pins (see everyone who supported Time’s Up and #MeToo at the Oscars here). As one person put it on Twitter, “I can’t be the only one who thinks her #TimesUp pin is really tacky?” Another disturbed Twitter user wrote, “@EmmaWatson If you were a victim, you wouldn’t exploit this movement for your feminism with a misspelt tattoo… I see you post things to give women more rights but what about the things we receive that men do not? #equalismnotfeminism #weaareallequal”. See more of their reactions to Emma’s controversial temporary tattoo:

Emma Watson: *orders temporary tattoo online

Tattoo: has typo

Emma Watson: eh, good enough pic.twitter.com/uApcEK02Po — Alexandra Harmes (@ha_alexandra) March 5, 2018

Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is with that Times Up tattoo and missing the apostrophe 😃😂 — Aaron KD Bourn (@AKDB) March 5, 2018

literally love emma watson as much as the next person but her bangs are hideous she can do way better than that & its a stick on tattoo 😌 — Jade♡ (@jadehar21) March 5, 2018

I honestly can't stand Emma Watson, she tries so painfully hard to be woke and is such a mediocre actress. — Maria João Soares (@maryjanesoares) March 5, 2018

I saw Emma Watson has a tattoo now, so I got one too. pic.twitter.com/uegbRWMFAW — Ramon 'Ponder Bear' Berenguer 🐻 (@ComteBerenguer) March 5, 2018

Emma Watson. The tattoo. And the missing apostrophe. — Sarah Knight (@knightys) March 5, 2018

Ok ok I’m a big big fan of @EmmaWatson but I can’t be the only one who thinks the #TimesUp tattoo is really tacky? Nasty font, awkward placement and missing apostrophe. IMO it cheapens her whole stance on the movement. — kryssie (@kkryssss) March 5, 2018