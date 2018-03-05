Emily Ratajkowski & New Husband Cuddle Up & Share A Kiss At Oscars After-Party

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are basking in marital bliss and they gave us all an up close and personal look at the Oscars on March 4! Check out the newlyweds serving major PDA!

Newlyweds, Emily Ratajkowski, 26, and Sebastian Bear-McClard, stole the show at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party on March 4. The pair — who tied the knot at the end of February — showed off some adorable PDA during their second red carpet debut as a married couple. The model and producer both held each other on the carpet as they shared numerous cheek kisses. At one point Emily even pressed her face against her husband’s to let cameras capture the sweet moment. Check out the newly married couple below!

Emily simply glowed at the Academy Awards after-party. She stunned in a red velvet dress with exaggerated sleeves. Her hair and makeup looked relaxed an effortless, which complimented her overall look. The model wore he hair in a loose side ponytail, with a red ribbon holding her brunette locks back. Sebastian looked dapper in a crisp, black tux. Click here to see all of the best highlights from the 90th annual Academy Awards!

Emily and Sebastian wed in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City at the end of February. She revealed the news on her Instagram story, Friday, February 23, with photos of their rings captioned, “I got married today.” She later released polaroid photos of numerous candid moments together, goofing off after they tied the knot. Other photos showed the couple holding each other and posing with friends.

Emily chose not to go with a traditional white wedding dress, and instead, rocked a yellow-orange pantsuit from Zara — And, the two-piece suit only costs around $200! She paired her outfit with a black wide-brimmed hat and black heels. Sebastian rocked a pale grey suit with a black undershirt and matching boots. The small ceremony was attended by social media star The Fat Jewish, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky, and director Josh Safdie.

The two were seemingly dating for just a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot at City Hall in New York City. Their first known public outing landed on Valentine’s Day when they were spotted kissing.