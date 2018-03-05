Camila Cabello’s Parents Went Seriously Extra For Her 21st Birthday — Watch Their Adorable Celebration

Aw! Camila Cabello took to Twitter on Mar. 5 to post an adorable video of her celebrating her 21st birthday with her parents. See it here!

Camila Cabello officially turned 21 on Mar. 3 and she posted a sweet video of her celebrating the big day with her parents in a tweet she posted on Mar. 5. In the cute vid, the singer can be seen sitting in a chair in front of a birthday cake while holding balloons and smiling as her parents sing “Happy Birthday” very loudly and joyously in the background. “21 thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol),” her tweet read. SEE CAMILA’S BIRTHDAY VIDEO BELOW!

In addition to her birthday, Camila has a lot to celebrate this year. She’s set to go on her own Never Be The Same Tour Taylor Swift, 28, just announced that the former Fifth Harmony member will be one of the two opening acts on her Reputation Stadium Tour starting in May. The other act will be Charli XCX, 25, so the shows are sure to be legendary. Camila’s been busier than ever since going solo a year ago and has performed at numerous events such as Billboard Women in Music and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Camila isn’t taking her success for granted. After Taylor’s video announcement about her tour, Camila posted the video on her own Instagram with the caption, “on every level, this is a dream come true

as a fan, i’m going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs as a friend, it’s a GIANT SLEEPOVER

as the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like 😭😭😭😭), ITS A DREAM as the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn’t know my name LMAO, it’s. A. DREAM also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!”