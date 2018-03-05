‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Round 3 Of Blind Auditions Begins

The Blind Auditions continue on ‘The Voice’ and the competition is getting steep! Follow along with our live blog as night 3 kicks off!

Christiana Danielle kicked off the third round of Blind Auditions with an emotional and inspiring story. First of all, her mother is a rapper. When she as younger she was hospitalized with a severe throat infection, and doctors told her parents she would never sing again. But, she defied all the odds and had a new outlook on life. She performed “Hot Line Bling” by Drake and didn’t even get the first few words of the song out before Adam turned his chair. Shortly after her flawless rendition continued with unique, high notes, which resulted in Kelly and Alicia turning their chairs around in awe. “You are one of the greatest gifts we’ve been given on this show… You are one of the best singers I’ve ever heard in my life,” Adam said to her. “It doesn’t matter who you pick, you could win this show,” Kelly followed. “You just blessed Drake,” Alicia yelled. Every judge was blown away. — Team Alicia

Brett Hunter performed “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” with the tiniest yuka-laylee, which shocked the judges. Once they saw his unique twist on the song, the judges were a tad bit regretful that they didn’t turn their chairs around. But, Blake wasn’t. The country crooner turned around because he saw something special in Hunter, and the rest is history. — Team Blake

Jamai — who owns a professional singing telegram business — performed “U Got It Bad” by Usher, and he sounded just like the hit maker. He started out a little weak and you could tell the judges were hoping for him to hit the right note to make them turn. While it took Jamai until the end of the song to nail the right now, he did it, causing Alicia and Kelly to turn around at the same exact time. In the end, he chose… — Team Alicia

Mitch Cardoza performed “No Woman, No Cry” by one of his favorite artists Bob Marley. But, unfortunately none of the judges turned their chairs. It was evident a few seconds into the song that things weren’t looking good because the song was a bit timid. Mitch did however hit a great note, but it wasn’t enough for the judges to turn their chairs.

Mia Boostrom performed Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” and crushed it, despite just one judge turning around — Adam. Her voice had so much depth to; Mia’s highs were high and her lows were low, as Kelly said. Adam called her his best “kept secret.” — Team Adam

Jackie Foster is the lead singer of the rock band, Self Portrait, a band out of Boston, Massachusetts. She is trained in all types of music — pop, classical, rock — and she chose to perform “What About Us” by Pink for her Blind Audition. Her range was so widespread that she was able to nail Pink’s track. First, Kelly turned around, then Alicia did and they battled it out, trying to vey for Jackie’s heart. — Team Kelly

Kayla Woodson, a country singer with a powerful, voice performed “Turn On The Radio” by Reba McEntire. Although she had a strong voice, she didn’t quite hit the notes the judges needed her to for a chair turn.

Reid Umstatto performed “Take Me To The Pilot” by Elton John and he was incredible. His raspy and versatile voice was so effortless and impressed Adam and Alicia, who both turned their chairs. After two compelling arguments, it was evident that Reid and Adam had similar tastes and just jelled very well together. — Team Adam

Jorge Eduardo is no stranger to The Voice. He actually came in fourth place on The Voice Mexico, where he landed four chair turns. A Mexico native, he performed “Despacito” and Kelly instantly turned her chair as soon as he belted out the first world of the song! — Team Kelly

Jamella — Team Kelly

Angel Bonilla — Team Adam

Austin Giorgio performed “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You” and it sounded like Michael Buble had the mic the entire time. He’s a natural performer, who used up the entire stage to showcase his dance moves and exhilarating presence. His voice is so special, deep, raspy, and something Blake needed for his team. But, then Kelly turned around. The two went at it, but in the end, Blake won the battle. — Team Blake



Johnny Bliss stole the show with his performance of “Preciosa” by Marc Anthony. He was absolutely incredible, and it showed when he got a 4-chair turn from all of the judges! AND, Adam blocked Kelly! The fight for Johnny was pretty intense, so much, that Alicia got out of her chair and sang in Spanish to Johnny and it sealed the deal. — Team Alicia

Check out the teams so far:

Team Adam: Davison, Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla;

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio;

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella;

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss;