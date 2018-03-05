Meryl Streep & All The Best Actress Oscar Noms Share Group Hug After Frances McDormand’s Win

If there is one photo that should define the 2018 Oscars, it’s this incredible pic of four Best Actress nominees in a group hug celebrating Frances McDormand’s win.

The 2018 Oscars was all about inclusion and particularly empowerment for women in the entertainment industry. The five leading ladies up for Outstanding Performance in a Motion Picture showed that they’re all winners in an incredible photo taken after Frances McDormand took home her second Academy Award. Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet captured the moment when Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Sallie Hawkins and Meryl Streep gathered in each others’ arms to celebrate the jubilant Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri star’s win. He captioned the Instagram pic “Legendz.” What an understatement!

Frances had paid tribute to her fellow actresses along with ALL of the female Oscar nominees of the night by asking them to stand up for a round of applause in the middle of her very own acceptance speech. “And now I want to get some perspective,” she said. “If I may be so honored as to have all the female nominees nominated in every category stand with me in this room tonight. Meryl, if you do, everyone else will.” The Post star did and then a wave across the Dolby Theater occurred with all of the proud nominees rising to their feet.

“Look around ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she said. “Don’t talk to us about it at the parties, invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them.” Amen to that! She added, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” For those not in the industry know, she explained backstage what that meant. “To everyone that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50% diversity not only in casting but also the crew,” she explained. “The fact that I’ve just learned that… we’re not going back.” How inspiring!