‘The Bachelor’: [SPOILER] Admits She Cried For ‘4 Days Straight’ After Arie Broke Off Engagement

In her first interview since being dumped by Arie on ‘The Bachelor,’ [SPOILER] reveals just how ‘brutal’ the aftermath of that shocking split was.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked Bachelor viewers across the country when he proposed to Becca Kufrin during the March 5 finale…only to break off the engagement during a weekend getaway just a few weeks later. When he told Becca he was having doubts, he admitted it was because he couldn’t shake the feelings he still had for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, who he dumped in Peru before proposing to Becca. “It’s brutal,” Becca admits in her first interview since the heartbreaking split on After The Final Rose. “When it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind, but I couldn’t take it all in or focus on what I wanted to say. So to watch that back now…of course, had feelings for him and I loved him, so it’s a hard heartbreak.”

Becca adds that she hasn’t heard from Arie since the day he pulled the plug on their relationship, so when we see them come face-to-face on part two of the special on March 6, it’ll be her first chance to confront him. “I have a ton of questions,” she says. “But at this point, it’s like, anything I ask him…will he even give a true answer?” ABC aired the footage of Arie and Becca’s breakup in its entirety, and it was devastating to watch her take in the news that he was ending their relationship because he still had feelings for someone else.

“I was sad,” Becca confirms. “I stayed in LA for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were going to have. I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”