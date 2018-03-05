Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes To ‘Bachelor’ Winner With Massive Engagement Ring — See Pics

It’s been a long and dramatic season, and now Arie has proposed to the woman he’s in love with on the season finale of ‘The Bachelor’! See her gorgeous ring below!

Becca Kufrin, 27, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. fell in love on The Bachelor, and now she’s got a big diamond ring on her finger! We got our first look at the ring on the March 5 finale, and it’s a stunner. A source close to Becca tells us, “It’s a beautiful platinum and diamond ring. The center stone is a 3.5-carat diamond, with a halo of diamonds around the center stone. It’s all set in platinum and truly spectacular!” WOW. It is a nice ring, that’s for sure! The engagement ring was designed by Neil Lane, who exclusively provides the engagement rings for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Once again, Neil has outdone himself!

At the final rose ceremony in Peru, Becca wowed in a strapless, black lace dress with a sweetheart neckline. She pulled her hair to the side in a romantic updo, and wore slightly smokey shadow and a nude lip. Her fellow finalist, Lauren Burnham, 25, stunned in a beaded nude dress. After getting back from Peru, Becca couldn’t stop gushing about her engagement ring. “It’s very big,” she said. “It’s huge.” However, her joy was short-lived. Arie broke off their engagement in the most dramatic and devastating Bachelor breakup ever.

Before that, Arie broke Lauren’s heart before popping the question to Becca. Arie admitted that there was something holding him back with Lauren, so he dumped her. A devastated Lauren was “extremely confused,” but she said she was “still in love” with Arie. They left on good terms, but Lauren did say she was “blindsided” and felt “betrayed.” Arie told both ladies that he was in love with them before the final rose ceremony, so that made the finale even more intense!