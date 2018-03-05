Becca Kufrin Stuns In Strapless Black Dress For Final Rose Ceremony On ‘The Bachelor’

While meeting with Arie for one final rose ceremony on season 22 of ‘The Bachelor,’ finalist, Becca Kufrin, looked absolutely gorgeous in a strapless, black gown.

Becca Kufrin is one of two women left vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor, and she looked absolutely flawless while greeting him at the final rose ceremony of the season during the March 5 finale. For her life-changing, finale conversation with Arie, Becca wore a strapless black dress which complemented her tall, slender frame. The gown featured a sheer layer of fabric, covered in a dark, floral pattern, and Becca completed the look with her hair swept to the side, with darker eye makeup to match her ensemble. We’ll have to wait until the episode airs at 8:00 p.m. though, to see if Arie chooses Becca or his other finalist, Lauren Burnham, as the winner of this season!

During last week’s episode, Arie told both Becca and Lauren that he’s in love with them, so this season is definitely going to have a dramatic and emotional end, as he’ll have to let one of them go. Plus, news broke last week that Arie actually dumped his final pick and then started dating the runner-up after filming the show, according to Us Weekly. After the finale, a live, After The Final Rose special will air from 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. The season will conclude with part two of the special on March 6 — another two hours of Arie and his finalists discussing the season! Clearly, there will be a lot to talk about, and we’ll also find out which lucky lady will star on next season of The Bachelorette.

While this season has been pretty short on drama, aside from Krystal making waves and Bekah M. keeping her age a secret, it looks like the finale will deliver just what we’ve been waiting for…and probably LOTS of tears!