Becca Kufrin Looks Flawless In Sparkling White Minidress On ‘After The Final Rose’ Special

Stunning! Becca Kufrin glammed up for ‘After The Final Rose’ following the season finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ and looked SO great in her white dress.

After The Final Rose gave us a live update on where Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his final two women, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, stand in the months after filming The Bachelor. The special is FULL of drama, but aside from getting into all of that, can we just take a minute to swoon over Becca’s gorgeous look from the event?! The 27-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a white minidress, which was covered in sparkling beading and put her long legs on full display. She kept her makeup light and simple, with her hair in loose waves for the appearance. It certainly must have been a punch to the gut for Arie to see her looking so incredible…since he completely blindsided her by dumping her just weeks after proposing on the show.

This season of The Bachelor was quite the dramatic one. Arie proposed to Becca during the finale, which was taped at the end of 2017, but revealed on After The Final Rose that he ended their relationship after a few months together! Arie explained that he simply couldn’t get his runner-up, Lauren, off his mind when he and Becca were together, and when Becca was completely not expecting it, he pulled the plug on their relationship. ABC aired raw footage of the breakup, during which Becca mostly stayed calm…until Arie refused to let her be, which eventually led to some major waterworks.

On After The Final Rose, Becca will have her chance to confront Arie now that she’s had time to sit with the breakup and everything he told her about his feelings for Lauren. Obviously, it was a terribly heartbreaking thing to go through in front of the world, but Becca certainly looks to be keeping her composure to an impressive degree in this fabulous ensemble.