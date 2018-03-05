Joy & Austin Forsyth Make 1st Meal As Married Duo & Have Romantic Date Night In Unfinished Home

Joy & Austin Forsyth’s house may not be finished yet, but they def made it feel like home on the latest episode of ‘Counting On.’ We loved their improvised dinner date!

Newlyweds Joy Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth, 24, were still living out of an RV on the March 5 episode of Counting On, but they decided to share their first meal together as a married couple inside their unfinished home — amongst the construction and all! At the time of the episode, Joy and Austin had officially been married for about a month and a half, but they had never cooked a meal TOGETHER before. To mark the special occasion, the two decided to head over to their future house, which was under construction, and eat their dinner inside the wooden frame of the home. How cute is that?

“We thought it’d be special to eat our first meal in our new house,” Joy told producers, as Austin added, “We don’t have to wait until the house is complete. We can go in there and have our first dinner.” Joy made sure to make it “romantic” so she brought along a nice tablecloth and some candlelight. And although there was no finished floor, walls, or AC, the duo made a super cute memory together. “It was fun trying to invision what our house was going to look like,” Joy commented, as Austin explained they were eating on top of their future kitchen sink. “It’ll be a good story,” he said.

While it was clear Joy and Austin living in an RV was not ideal, they didn’t seem too bothered by the temporary setup. In fact, they even said they were just thankful to have a “roof” over their heads. “Living in the RV is definitely…it’s fun,” Joy said with a smile. “It’s quaint,” Austin quickly added. “Sometimes it can get a little tight…but being with Austin in here is not a problem,” the new mom shared.

At the time of filming, Joy was already pregnant with her and Austin’s first child. When asked if they were building a nursery in their new house, Joy just flashed a sly smile for the cameras. The couple ended up welcoming their newborn son Gideon on Feb. 23, and their house WAS finished in time for the little one’s arrival!