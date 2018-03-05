Ashley Graham Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Major Slit Dress At Oscars Party

While attending an Oscars party on March 4, Ashley Graham put some major skin on display in a strapless dress with thigh-high slit. See her full look here!

Ashley Graham was one of dozens of celebrity attendees at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 4, and she turned major heads in her revealing ensemble! The gorgeous model rocked a metallic, strapless dress, which featured a super high slit. Ashley had to walk and pose VERY carefully to avoid revealing too much in this number! She rocked it like a pro, though, posing with her leg out and strutting down the carpet with ease. She completed her after-party look with her hair slicked back in loose curls, open-toed black heels and dark eye makeup that went perfectly with the dress.

While Ashley posed for several red carpet shots by herself, she was also joined by her husband, Justin Ervin, at the event, and he made sure to keep her in the spotlight as they took photos together. The two were not shy about packing on the PDA for the cameras, though, and even shared a smooch as photographers were snapping away. Too cute! Ashley loves putting her curvy figure on display and we love that she was NOT shy about wearing a revealing ensemble to a high-profile event like this one. Did anyone else get some Angelina Jolie vibes with that leg slit!?

“Be your own woman,” Ashley has preached in the past, when she’s gotten criticism for her weight or body type. “Be your own kind of role model. And remember that the women around you are women you can lift up. You can change their lives.”