‘The Bachelor’: Arie Slammed For Dumping [SPOILER] To Try For Love Again With His Runner-Up

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked ‘The Bachelor’ fans by dumping who he proposed to for an attempt to reconcile with the runner-up and they took to Twitter to express their anger with wild memes. See the tweets here!

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, brought on the most emotional moment of the show yet when he unexpectedly broke off his engagement to Becca Kufrin, 27, to try and reconcile his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, and fans on Twitter were not having it. Many followers tweeted intense posts with some featuring hilarious or anger-filled memes calling out Arie’s insensitive actions. From some calling him “the worst bachelor ever” to others showing compassion for Becca when the cameras kept rolling during her time sobbing over the break up, the reactions were endless and very emotionally charged.

One follower posted a meme of Beyonce smashing a car window with a bat from her music video for “Hold On” and accompanied it with the caption, “this is what becca needs to do #TheBachelor” while another follower tweeted, “Yeah I have a couple questions for him to Chris #TheBachelor” along with a meme of Mindy Kaling saying, “Number one, how dare you?” Some other fans of the show pointed out how long it took Arie to leave after breaking the news to Becca. “Ari: k, I’m going to go #TheBachelor,” a tweet read while showing a meme of someone dressed like a snail slowly crossing a street in the middle of traffic.

The memes kept on coming when another follower posted one of John Cusack‘s character in Say Anything and the classic scene in which he holds up a boombox to win back his love with music. “Arie outside Lauren’s house. Also outside Becca’s house after Lauren turns him down #TheBachelor,” the tweet read. One fan expressed their frustration with the way the network of the show treated Becca after she had to endure a humiliating moment on national television. “ABC just made this poor girl watch 20 minutes of herself crying, come out for 3 minutes for an “interview” and then she has to come back to sit with Mr Won’t Go Home tomorrow?! GTFOH #thebachelor,” their tweet read.

The show has another episode to end the finale on Mar. 6 and with so much drama already, the ratings are sure to keep going up. Will Arie get together with Lauren or will she reject him like he rejected Becca? Will Becca forgive Arie or will an intense dual between the two happen live on-air? We guess we’ll be biting our nails while we wait and see!

