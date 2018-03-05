Oscars Snub: Adam West Fans Furious After He & More Stars Left Out Of ‘In Memoriam’

Uh-oh! Fans are outraged after the Oscars awkwardly left deserving stars out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the ceremony!

The ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4 was truly inspiring, however, many viewers were upset when they realized the show didn’t include several actors in the tribute. Adam West, Della Reese, Tobe Hooper, Frank Vincent, and Reg E. Cathey were just some of the names that were missed. So sad, right? And because these actors played such galvanizing characters on screen we can understand their fan’s frustration. “How come Adam West was not mentioned during the In Memoriam at The Oscars this year? He was in movies!” one fan tweeted. Adam, who died on June 9, 2017, was certainly a shocking snub. The American actor was widely known for his role as Batman, and his performance was truly unforgettable.

“Another year, another in memoriam snub. Forgot Reg E. Cathey. Get it together #Oscars,” another fan tweeted. And we totally agree. Reg was best known for his riveting role as Freddy Hayes in House of Cards. Didn’t you love that scene when he finally told Kevin Spacey’s character off?! Although he wasn’t named, his career will forever be in our hearts. Reg was also known for his roles in The Wire, OZ and Fantastic Four.

He won three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Unfortunately, Reg passed away Feb. 9 from a long battle with lung cancer. We can only hope that next year these talented actors get the recognition they deserve. Their contributions to the film industry does not go unnoticed.

