Oscar After-Parties Best Dressed: Olivia Wilde, Sofia Richie & More Rock The Hottest Looks

So many stars shined at the 2018 Oscar after-parties. We’ve got pics of the best dressed ladies who lit up the post-show bashes.

The Academy Awards after-parties let stars kick back and take a breath now that the trophies have finally been handed out. It’s also a chance for celebs to show off their most glam looks, and we’ve got the best dressed ladies of the night. Over at the Vanity Fair bash at the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center, Olivia Wilde had hands down one of the best gowns of the night as she rocked the one of the hottest trends of the 2018 Oscars: metallic! She looked fantastic in a silver fitted dress with side panel cutouts that flashed plenty of her toned torso.

Other VF party stunners included Gabrielle Union in a peach strapless column gown with silver glittery embellishments around her bust. She wore her hair back in a tight bun to let her dress have all of the attention. Isla Fisher wore a bright red asymmetrical gown with one short sleeve and peek at her cleavage. Olivia Munn looked breathtaking in a burgundy long-sleeved dress with a dark floral embellishments and a plunging neckline. She kept her look fresh and fun with her long brunette locks flowing past her shoulders.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum later arrived in a sleeveless burgundy strapless dress that fit her dancer’s body like a glove! She displayed plenty of leg with a big left thigh slit that had silvery accents at the top. Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski went for the same color but in a different style. Em’s gown featured a tight bodice that gave her famous cleavage plenty of push-up with long capelet sleeves. Like Jenna, she wore her dark tresses down.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party is a favorite for many stars who can’t make it to the actual event and oh boy did the ladies bring out some incredible looks. Heidi Klum showed her never-ending sex appeal in a light green sequined halter dress with a racy underboob cutout. The Project Runway host always knows what looks amazing on her killer body.

Lea Michele wore the most daring dress of the night when it came to baring her bust in a black tank gown that was ALL cleavage and just a few thin straps covering up her private parts. The former Glee alum also flashed plenty of leg with a left thigh-high slit in black while gold metallic fabric made up the rest of her skirt. But that top…holy moly! Sofia Richie flaunted her toned shoulders in a strapless silver gown that featured a striped metallic bodice and hemline, while grey and black pattens made up the rest of the stylish number. So chic! Check out our gallery and tell us who you think should be crowned best dressed at the Oscar after parties!