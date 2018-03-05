50 Cent ‘Won’t Be Sending Out Prayers’ For Rick Ross After His Near-Death Battle With Pneumonia

There’s no love lost between 50 Cent and Rick Ross. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Fiddy wont be sending the mogul any prayers after his terrifying medical crisis.

Nearly everyone in the rap world was sending out prayers and good wishes towards mogul Rick Ross, 42, following his scary pneumonia crisis that landed him in a Miami hospital on March 2. Everyone except 50 Cent, 42, as the two are still beefing over a range of issues, from music to the two men’s personal interactions. “50 doesn’t wish death on anybody, but he certainly won’t be sending out any prayers for Ross. These two have been going at it for a decade and it’s to the point where Fif doesn’t care what happens to Ross,” a source close to Fiddy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“50 doesn’t like the fake stuff and he’s always taken offense to Rick running around like he was some kingpin when he used to be C.O. (correctional officer). That’s fake talk and 50 went at Ross with his music. When it was just about the music, it was just a rivalry and that was what it was, but as soon as the exchanges turned personal, that’s when Fif took it to a whole other level,” our insider explains.

Our source adds, “50 had to get creative and figure out how he was going to make Ross’ life tough. And that’s the same reason why he allegedly leaked that sex-tape of Rick’s other baby mother, Lastonia (Leviston)” according to TMZ.

Not even mutual friend Meek Mill, 30, could do anything to stop the guys’ feud. “There have been times when Meek would get involved and try to get them to squash their beef and peace it up, but these dudes’ egos are too big. It’s the same thing with the Wendy Williams situation. If 50 feels like he’s constantly being attacked, he goes on the offensive and doesn’t ever stop going in on you. 50 will continue to go after her forever, and he’s never letting up on Ross no matter what’s going on with him,” our insider adds. 50 — real name Curtis Jackson — mocked Wendy when she had a terrifying medical scare on her show, fainting and falling to the ground during her Halloween episode. He LOL’ed about it and called it “bad acting” on his Insta.

Fiddy hinted that he still holds a grudge against Rozay when he shared a savage Instagram post on the day news broke that he’d been hospitalized. In a photo that had no caption he showed a still from Rocky IV of the scene where Dolph Lundgren‘s character Ivan Drago says ”If he dies, he dies.” Fans speculated pretty hard that 50 was referencing Ross. One Twitter user wrote, “Usually enjoy 50 Cent’s IG antics, but him making a joke out of Rick Ross’ current health situation is wack as f*ck to me.” Well now that it appears that Ross is on the mend, we hope these two bury the hatchet sometime soon.