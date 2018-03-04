Zendaya Slays In A Flowing Dress At The Oscars Red Carpet

Wow! Zendaya showed up to the red carpet of the 2018 Oscars in a sexy dress that was divine! See her stunning look here!

Zendaya, 21, looked incredibly gorgeous arriving at the star-studded 2018 Oscars! Wearing a regal Giambattista Valli dress for the year’s biggest award show’s glamorous red carpet, Zendaya was the epitome of glamorous and basically looked like a Greek goddess. On top of her stunning outfit, she wore Italian Jeweler’s Heritage art deco earrings in platinum and diamond along with three platinum bracelets and two platinum and diamond rings. In addition to heating up the Academy Awards’ red carpet, Zendaya will also be one of the night’s presenters, so keep an eye out for which award she introduces. The 21-year-old star also wore her hair in an elegant bun and was wearing custom-dyed satin KARIN sandals by Brian Atwood. Seriously, her dress had a perfect, almost neoclassical look that was straight out of a painting. Then again, Zendaya brings the heat to any red carpet she attends, no matter what event! Check out a full pic of her gown below!

But Oscars night isn’t the only time Zendaya has slayed with her fashion choices. Previously, Zendaya stunned with her makeup-free look on the cover of Vanity Fair. Her bare face was gorgeously juxtaposed with her low-cut, sequin gown. Seriously, she looked absolutely stunning. Check out her glamorous ensemble here!

Zendaya recently gushed about her co-star in The Greatest Showman In The World, Zac Efron, 30. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Zendaya said, “…Zac was such an amazing, I guess, team member. Because we actually, literally had to be a team together because we really had to choreograph all the arial work and be a team together and rely on each other so much. So, he was a great partner to have!”

