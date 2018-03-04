Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless With Wedding Ring & Gets Trolled By Zach Braff Again

Zach Braff is at it again! After Emily Ratajkowski showed off her wedding ring in another nude photo on Instagram, the actor left a hilariously observant comment. See it here!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, can’t post topless pics on Instagram anymore without Zach Braff, 42, popping up in the comments section to poke fun at the background decor. On March 4, the model shared an image of herself completely naked from the waist up, showing off her numerous rings while covering her chest with her hands. She captioned it with three diamond emojis, because the jewels are clearly the focus point of the pic, right? Wrong. Zach saw the photo and responded by complimenting a floral arrangement on the table behind Emily. “That flower centerpiece is so pretty,” he joked, according to the Comments By Celebs account. He’s right!

The Scrubs actor trolling Emily’s Instagram comments is quickly becoming a recurrent trend (and we’re SO here for it). On Feb. 21, the Gone Girl star stripped down to nothing but a high-waist thong to give her followers a “BTS” look at her kneeling on a sofa. “Love that couch fabric,” the Emmy nominee wrote. Again, he’s right. It did have lovely upholstering.

Posing nude is nothing new for Emily, but being married is! Among the jewelry showcased on her latest post to the ‘gram was her wedding ring. She surprised everyone on Feb. 23, when she announced on social media that she had just married her boyfriend of a few weeks, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple tied the knot in a low-key courthouse ceremony surrounded by a few close friends (that didn’t include Chrissy Teigen, who couldn’t help but feel a little hurt by the lack of invite). While the nuptials came as a shock, the newlyweds look nothing but happy in all the photos released since then! What can we say? Marriage looks great on Emily — but so would anything. Although, if she keeps choosing to wear nothing, we’ll be blessed with more hilarious comments courtesy of Zach, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.