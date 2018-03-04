Stars Wearing Orange Pins At The Oscars: What Does It Mean?

You may notice many stars on the Oscars red carpet accessorizing their outfits with an orange pin — and there’s a very important meaning behind the fashion addition.

At the 2018 Academy Awards, several celebrities will be walking the red carpet with orange pins attached to their formal ensembles. The pins, which are in the design of an American flag, are a show of support against gun violence, in a campaign started by Everytown for Gun Safety. The movement follows the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, which left 17 students and teachers dead after Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire. All awards season long, celebrities have been advocating for change with their red carpet fashion, and this will be the way for stars to show support at the Oscars.

At this year’s Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards, stars showed up in black dresses to support the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, protesting sexual harassment in Hollywood. Celebrities also backed these movements at the Grammys and BRIT Awards by wearing or carrying white roses on the red carpet. While it does not seem that the orange pins have gone as viral as these previous movements, People reports that designers have confirmed we will see at least some celebs attending with the accessory.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways for stars to join the fight against gun violence. George and Amal Clooney have already donated $500,000 to the March For Our Lives campaign, with Oprah Winfrey joining in and matching their donation. March For Our Lives is being heavily promoted by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting, and thousands are expected to march in Washington to protest in hopes of getting Congress to change gun laws and regulations. Celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and many more have already tweeted in support of this movement, and signed a petition to stand with the survivors.