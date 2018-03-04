Watch Oscars Online: Red Carpet Live Stream — 2018 Academy Awards

The Oscars are finally here! Watch all of your favorite nominees & celebs strut their stuff down the red carpet with our live stream!

We finally made it to the biggest night in entertainment — Oscars Sunday! And now you can officially sit back, relax and watch all of Hollywood’s finest arrive looking their most glamorous. The red carpet started at 6 pm EST, so be sure to watch our live stream below to make sure you don’t miss celebs all decked out in their most fashionable attire! While certain nominees seem to have a lock on their categories, so many of tonight’s awards are up in the air. Will Laurie Metcalf, 62, beat out Allison Janney, 58? Will Dunkirk fight its way past Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water to take home Best Picture? Will someone actually announce the wrong Best Picture winner for the second year in a row? Time, and not much of it, will tell! Before the show starts, be sure to watch all of the red carpet arrivals below with our live stream!

With Jimmy Kimmel, 50, back as host, we’re practically guaranteed a hilarious night! There’s even reports that Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels will be the topic of some jokes so be sure to tune in for his opening monologue. In addition, Miguel, 32, will be performing his smash hit “Remember Me” from Coco that’s nominated for Best Original Song along with the other nominees in the category!

Meanwhile, according to a report, Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Angelina Jolie, 42, apparently have a contingency plan in place if they happen to run into each other on the night of the Oscars. In fact, the two have reportedly “staked out their territory” when it comes to the various after parties held afterward, but a run-in might actually be inevitable.