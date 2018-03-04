‘Vanity Fair’ Party Red Carpet: See Olivia Munn & More Stars At The Oscars Bash

So gorgeous! We love the Oscars, but what we get even more excited for is the ‘Vanity Fair’ after-party! This year’s bash brought out the biggest stars in stunning outfits — see pics!

We can’t believe how incredible all of our favorite celebrities looked on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on March 4! Stars like Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and more went all out for the big bash, and we can’t get enough of their sexy outfits. For instance, did you see how amazing Amy Adams looked in her black gown with a high slit? In the words of Beyonce, she looked “flawless”! To see all the looks, click through our photo gallery above. And get more details on the looks below.

Other stars who rocked our world with their effortless beauty included Sofia Vergara, Shonda Rhimes and Megan Mullally. Sofia walked the carpet at the annual viewing party, wearing a black strapless gown with a train and fabric hanging from her sleeves. She finished off the look with bright red lipstick and chandelier-like diamond earrings. Sofia looked fabulous! Just as well, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes showed up to the star-packed shindig another black gown. Hers, however, featured a slit across her chest and a belt around her waist. She looked beautiful, and we couldn’t get enough of her look! Megan also looked just as great — see her look in our gallery above!

We also can’t go without mentioning Gabrielle Union, who blew us away with a very light pink floor-length strapless gown, which featured a silver sequined top. She also tied her hair up and to the side, while carrying a black clutch. So gorgeous, right? Other celebs who attended the party include Monica Lewinsky, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett, and more!