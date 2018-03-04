Travis Scott ‘Counting Down Days’ Until He Can Have Sex With Kylie Jenner Again: He’s Going ‘Crazy’

Travis Scott cannot wait to get it on with Kylie Jenner again! A source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told HL that the anticipation is making him go ‘totally crazy’!

Travis Scott, 25, is more than just a little excited to get his sex life with Kylie Jenner, 20, back to where it was before she gave birth! A source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how the couple’s relationship is going and how Travis can’t wait to have some alone time in the bedroom with Kylie. “Poor Travis is going totally crazy because she still doesn’t have the all clear from her doctor to have sex for another two weeks,” our source added. “Travis is counting down the days, it’s turned into a little private joke between them.”

A source previously told HollywoodLife that the two of them are doing great. “Kylie’s definitely got her groove back too,” our source said. “She’s feeling incredibly sexy again and she’s really flaunting it.” It’s nice to hear that this couple, despite having their rocky moments during Kylie’s pregnancy, have pushed past the difficult times and are relishing their time as new parents. The two of them just posted the cutest pic of baby Stormi, so it seems that this pair can’t get enough of their daughter!

Travis isn’t just helping Kylie out with Stormi either! We reported earlier how not only has Travis been there for Kylie emotionally, he also lent a helping hand with her cosmetics line. While holding Kylie’s hand, Travis showed off all 16 matte and glittery shades on Kylie’s forearm on his Snapchat. Unfortunately for all of you Kylie Cosmetic fans out there, the pic he posted was in black-and-white.

Hopefully, Travis can be patient and wait just a little bit longer! Click here to see pics of Travis & Kylie throughout their whirlwind relationship!