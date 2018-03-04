Hottest Hunks On The Oscars Red Carpet: Tom Holland & More Dudes Rock Sexy Suits

Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, and more dudes are looking super dapper at the 90th Academy Awards! See all the sexy studs in suits on the red carpet!

We LOVE gazing at all the gorgeous gowns that female celebs donned for the Oscars this year, but the guys shouldn’t be overlooked! Michael Strahan, Chadwick Boseman, Oscar Isaac, Tom Holland, and more men rocked sexy suits while walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. We see you, guys!

Timothée Chalamet, 22, arriving at the 90th Academy Awards! While his look was straight FIRE, what we love most about the Best Actor nominee’s ensemble is that he decided to promote an important cause by rocking a red ribbon pin in support of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. This isn’t the only way the young actor has supported the fight against HIV and AIDS. Timothée, his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer and director Luca Guadagnino, all participated in a pre-Oscars sweepstakes to raise money for the Trevor Project and Foundation for the AIDS Monument. Out of the people who donated to the cause through online fundraising platform Omaze, a winner was chosen to fly to Los Angeles on March 3 and attend a private Sony Pictures Classics dinner with the cast. Neat!

Call Me By Your Name is nominated for Best Picture at the 2018 awards show. It’s up against these eight other films: Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Dunkirk, The Shape Of Water, The Post, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. We can’t wait to see which movie brings home the Oscar!

Unfortunately, not all of the men on the red carpet are turning heads for their impeccable fashion sense. After Ryan Seacrest‘s former stylist came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him on Feb. 26, some A-listers reportedly decided to avoid him on Hollywood’s biggest night. Even though E! launched an investigation into the claims and found “insufficient evidence,” many publicists planned to have their famous clients either do their interviews with Ryan’s co-host Giuliana Rancic or skip talking to E! completely, according to Page Six.

