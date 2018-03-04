Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino Walk Oscars Red Carpet Together To Support Time’s Up & Me Too: See Tributes

Hollywood’s finest teamed up again to show some love for the Times Up & Me Too movements at the Oscars! Check out Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino & more!

As nominees and entertainment’s biggest celebs arrived at the red carpet for the 2018 Oscars, many women showed up dressed in black or wearing a Times Up pin to further show their support for the Times Up movement, in addition to the Me Too movement. Stars like Mira Sorvino, 50, and Ashley Judd, 49, actually walked down the red carpet together to demonstrate that sexual harassment and assault have no place in Hollywood and beyond. In a red carpet interview, Mira said, “I want people to know that this movement isn’t stopping. We’re going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women.” Meanwhile, Ashley added, “What’s so spectacular about this moment is that finally the world is able to hear, because I believe that we women, one, our voices have been squelched, and then number two, those of us that have come forward, we have often been disbelieved, shamed, and so much of the movement is about externalizing that blame and putting it back where it belongs, which is with the perpetrator.” Check out an interview with the two of them below!

Meanwhile, celebs like Kelly Ripa, 47, Maria Menounos, 39, and more showed up wearing black on the red carpet to throw their support behind Times Up and Me Too. While you applaud these fine ladies for sticking up for what’s really important on Hollywood’s biggest night, check out your favorite celebs protesting gender inequality and making a statement in our gallery above!

But the Oscars isn’t the only award ceremony where celebs have shown love for Times Up! Previously, celebs at the 2018 Grammy Awards teamed up together to wear white roses to bring awareness and support to the now very popular movement. On music’s biggest nights, some of the industry’s most talented celebs took action by making it clear that sexual abuse and gender inequality need to be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, scores of celebs at the Golden Globes protested against sexual harassment by wearing all black outfits. Celeb like Meryl Streep, Allison Williams, Deborah Messing, Dove Cameron and many more showed their solidarity for the #TimesUp movement with their ensembles. A standout of the night, Catherine Zeta Jones donned a sheer, low cut Zuhair Murad dress that was beyond beautiful.

