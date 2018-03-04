Just when we thought Tiffany Haddish couldn’t SLAY at the Oscars more, we noticed she was rocking that SAME Alexander McQueen gown she wore on SNL and to the ‘Girls Trip’ premiere.

Recall back when Tiffany Haddish hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2017, and for her opening monologue, she wore the same Alexander McQueen gown that she wore to her Girls Trip premiere. Haddish hysterically explained that the $4,000 gown was more than her mortgage, and therefore, she would wear it as often as possible.. to weddings (even though it’s white), Bat Mitzvahs, or even casual Sunday brunch. Well, you bet your bottom that Tiffany didn’t pass up the chance to wear her expensive dress, and showed up on the Oscars stage in her $4,000 white McQueen gown! As Tiffany said in her SNL monologue, “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it.” We need her to get a Netflix special, ASAP, she’s too funny!

Tiffany presented with fellow funny girl Maya Rudolph and the ladies took on the past #OscarsSoWhite controversy, promising that “even though there is more diversity now,” there’s still a lot of white people, “so no one should worry.” Before presenting the awards, Tiffany waved to Meryl Streep in the front row, and cooed “Hey Meryl, I want you to be my mama one day.” LOL. Earlier in the evening on the red carpet, Tiffany jumped over the red carpet rope to meet Meryl — she is living her best life! After Oprah surprised her on the Ellen Show and became her “auntie,” as Tiffany lovingly calls her, and now her moment with Meryl, Tiffany has had a pretty awesome few weeks with women she looks up to! We can’t wait to see more of Tiffany… and her McQueen dress!