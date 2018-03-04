Tiffany Haddish Pays Tribute To Late Father In Traditional African Outfit At Oscars

There’s a story behind Tiffany Haddish’s unique look at the 2018 Oscars — here’s why and how she decided to pay tribute to her late father at the show.

Tiffany Haddish definitely stood out on the Academy Awards red carpet, but there was a very specific reason behind her fashion choice at the show.”My father is from Eritrea and he passed away last year,” she explained in a red carpet interview. “He said one day I would end up here and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans!” The comedic actress explained that her ensemble was a “Eritrean authentic princess dress,” and she pulled it off like a PRO!

Tiffany’s white dress featured an intricate design down the middle, and was completed with a black blazer that also contained a specific print along the border. She completed her look with her hair pulled into a tight updo, with a gold headpiece. Although the story behind Tiffany’s look may have been a sad one, she still brought her comedic flair to the red carpet, joking about how she was going to hang out with Whoopi Goldberg and more stars at the big event. She even made some goofy poses on the carpet, sticking her tongue out to the cameras as photographers snapped away!

Earlier this year, Tiffany actually announced the nominees for the 2018 Oscars along with Andy Serkis. At the show, she’ll be serving as a presenter, so it’s definitely going to be a big night. Plus, we can probably anticipate her at some of the biggest after-parties later this evening — and it’s safe to say she’ll be the life of the party!