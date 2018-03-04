Tiffany Haddish Leaps Over Oscars Red Carpet Rope To Meet Meryl Streep — Watch Hilarious Video

And the winner of ‘Best Moment’ goes to…Tiffany Haddish! The ‘Girls Trip’ star was the ultimate fan at the Oscars, jumping the velvet rope at the red carpet in order to meet Meryl Streep.

Can anyone really blame Tiffany Haddish for doing what she did on the Oscars red carpet? Really, the 38-year-old actress and comedian did what anyone would do when they saw an opportunity to shake the hands of Meryl Streep, 68. When the Girls Trip star and Groupon spokeswoman saw the iconic actress walking the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, she hiked up her skirt, stepped over the velvet rope and cut in line. Tiffany waited and finally got a chance to meet Meryl and it was pretty magical to watch.

Sadly, Tiffany wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, but she with that stunt, she won the whole night. Plus, the Academy Awards was a chance for Tiffany to honor someone else – her late father. “There have been really awesome, really great times and some bad times,” she said while speaking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. “My father passed away this year and he’s from Eritrea. So I’m wearing an Eritrean authentic princess dress. And I’m proud of it.” So, Tiffany was dressed like a princess and slayed the red carpet like a queen.

Can Tiffany just meet every one of her idols and icons? Please? Watching her sincere emotion and enthusiasm is just as amazing. Remember how she broke down in tears when she met Oprah? As Tiffany was talking with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen surprised the Girl Trip star by bringing out Oprah, 64. Seeing Tiffany smile through her tears (and how she was still able to crack jokes?) gave everyone all the feels. Tiffany let everyone know just how much meeting Oprah meant to her afterward.

I spotted @TiffanyHaddish jumping over a red carpet rope to fangirl over Meryl Streep. That is all. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xZ8PN1LjWq — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) March 5, 2018

“YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE!,” she wrote on Instagram. “SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!” So, what did she tell Meryl on the red carpet? Did she talk her into appearing in the Girls Trip sequel? Fingers crossed!