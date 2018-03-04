‘The Originals’ Star Claire Holt Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Miscarriage: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Broken’

So sad. Actress Claire Holt just shared with fans that she and her husband had a miscarriage. Here’s what she said.

The unthinkable happened to The Originals actress Claire Holt, 29, and her fiancé Andrew Joblon. She just shared with fans that they had a miscarriage. She broke the news with a deceptively optimistic photo of herself giving the thumbs up while in the hospital. “I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t,” she captioned the image. “I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it’s important. After my D & C, [a procedure to remove the fetus from the uterus] I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever.” See more photos of Claire right here.

She went on to add that she did indeed find the support she desperately needed. “I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs – their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it.” How incredibly brave.

Claire concluded with this touching message to others mourning such an unspeakable loss. “To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.”