Taraji P. Henson Calls Out Ryan Seacrest On Oscars Red Carpet: ‘The Universe Takes Care Of Good People’

Taraji P. Henson subtly dissed Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars over his sexual harassment scandal and the moment was awkward AF. Time’s up! Watch Taraji drag him here!

Well, it was bound to happen! It was shocking to find out that Ryan Seacrest would still be hosting E!’s 2018 Oscars red carpet with Giuliana Rancic after allegations of sexual harassment came out against him. So many celebrities were expected to stop at E! as they walked the red carpet, as they do every year. That meant ample opportunity for someone to call Ryan out for allegedly sexually harassing his former stylist in the workplace. And it seems like Taraji P. Henson was the one to do it — very subtly.

“You know, the universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” Taraji told Ryan as he interviewed her. “You know what I mean?” With that, Taraji gave him a little friendly nudge under the chin. Oof! Does Ryan need some ice for that epic burn? Taraji didn’t address the allegations specifically, but ee know what she means. Ryan definitely does now, too. The cameraman didn’t catch a good look at Ryan’s face in the moment, but we’re betting he looked terrified. Scroll down to see Taraji emotionally destroy him.

Prior to the Oscars, several celebrities called Ryan out for the alleged sexual misconduct against his former stylist. He’s vehemently denied the allegations. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Ryan was trying to calm his nerves just hours before the Oscars, scared that someone could call him out on live TV. “Ryan has not felt this anxious since his first red carpet years ago,” a source close to the American Idol host told us. “He has so many close relationships in Hollywood and he is hoping that people will continue to treat him with the respect he has always given to everyone he interviews on the red carpet.”

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

Turns out that wasn’t the case. While the Oscars weren’t Ryan’s best night, he does still have some support in Hollywood. His Live! With Kelly & Ryan cohost, Kelly Ripa, is reportedly (and understandably) pissed about the scandal potentially tainting their beloved morning show, but she’s still standing by him. She even ran up to him on the red carpet and gushed about how excited she was to see him!

Jimmy Kimmel monologued about Ryan during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Ryan’s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, also made it clear that she doesn’t believe the allegations. Shayna posted an adoring message to Ryan on Instagram hours after the allegations surfaced. See that here. Post Oscars, we’ll now see who sticks with Ryan going forward.