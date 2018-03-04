Sufjan Stevens Serenades The Oscars With Beautiful ‘Mystery Of Love’ Performance

Sufjan Stevens made his first Oscars performance one to remember. The singer performed his nominated song ‘Mystery of Love’ from ‘Call Me By Your Name’ with some incredible artists.

Sujfan Stevens sounded incredible as he hit the stage at the 2018 Oscars to perform “Mystery of Love.” Sufjan was joined by artists such as St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, Chris Thile, along with collaborators Casey Foubert and James McAlister. “Mystery of Love” is one of the songs Sufjan wrote for Call Me By Your Name. He also wrote and performed “Visions of Gideon” for the critically-acclaimed movie. His nod for “Mystery of Love” is Sufjan’s first Oscar nomination. After the performance, the camera panned to star Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino, who were seen clapping for Sufjan. So cute!

Sufjan’s original song nomination isn’t the only Oscar nod Call Me By Your Name received. Breakout star Timothée is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. His performance as the young Elio, who falls in love with Armie Hammer’s Oliver, has wowed critics and audiences around the world. He’s only 22 years old! The movie, based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name, is also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. Call Me By Your Name is the story of first love and heartbreak between 17-year-old Elio and the 24-year-old graduate student, Oliver, who comes to stay with Elio’s family for the summer in 1983.

The 2018 Oscars was full of tremendous performances. Gael García Bernal, Natalia LaFourcade, and Miguel performed “Remember Me” from the Pixar movie Coco, Mary J. Blige sang “Mighty River” from Mudbound, Andra Day and Common performed “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, and Keala Settle performed “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. What a great night of performances!