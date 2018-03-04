Heidi Klum, Ashley Judd and more celebs shared photos of themselves preparing for Hollywood’s biggest night and they shined like the stars they are. See the pics here!

The stars are coming out! Heidi Klum, Ashley Judd and more of Hollywood’s biggest celebs took to social media to excitingly share photos of themselves getting ready for the 2018 Academy Awards and it was amazing to see! Heidi’s adorable pic showed the model sitting back and relaxing in a robe surrounded by her three dogs while getting her nails done and Ashley flaunted a diamond bracelet and ring while still wearing her nightgown in a morning pic. Giuliana Rancic posted a photo of a stack of gorgeous dresses she was choosing from for the big night and Kristin Cavallari shared a selfie that showed her sipping some juice and wearing dark shades with the caption, “Happy Oscars day!” SEE THE PICS OF CELEBS GETTING READY FOR THE 2018 OSCARS HERE!

Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran posed for a pic while she was sitting down and getting her hair done and I, Tonya star Allison Janney posted a photo of herself holding up a Justice for Vets pin, which she most likely will be wearing with her ensemble at the ceremony. Ryan Seacrest shared a photo of a “pre Oscar huddle for the E! Red Carpet” with some members of the network and Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel posted a too-sweet-for-words photo of his daughter posing with an Oscar the Grouch pancake while cleverly wishing his Instagram followers a “Happy Oscar Sunday!”

It’s always fun to see what it takes to make such high profile people look their best and this year’s selection of shared pics was no disappointment! Whether they’re getting makeup put on, hair done, or all ready and walking out the door, when the stars allow us a behind the scenes glimpse, especially on Hollywood’s biggest night, we are thrilled beyond words!