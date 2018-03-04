Sofia Richie Attends Elton’s Oscar Party Without Scott Disick — Where Is He?

Sofia Richie made it to THE party of the year — Elton John’s Academy Awards viewing party, that is — but her boyfriend Scott Disick was nowhere to be seen!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, are supposedly still going strong, but at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 26th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 4, Sofia walked the carpet alone.

Sofia looked stunning in a silvery Giorgio Armani strapless gown, silver stilettos and an enormous Bulgari diamond necklace. She wore her dark brown hair tied back in a chignon, and you have to admit this is one of her more tame ensembles!

So where was Scott? The couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on March 2, bundling up during the heavy rainfall, but it’s possible that they had a falling out since then, resulting in Sofia going solo to one of the biggest events in town. Still, Sofia looks like she’s doing just fine on her own. Wherever Scott is, he’s missing one hell of a shindig! See Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s wildest lookalike photos here.

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Academy Awards coverage!