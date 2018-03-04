Wow! ‘SNL’ put on a skit about the recent wave of Hollywood sexual harrasment allegations in an Academy Awards type spoof called ‘The Grammies.’ Watch the wild skit here.

Saturday Night Live‘s Mar. 3 episode made light of the serious sexual assault allegations in an impressionable skit called The Grabbies, a hilarious spoof on the Oscars. The skit featured cast members, Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Catherine LeBourge and special guest host Charles Barkley, and it imitated Academy Awards style red carpet interviews with hosts asking viewers who would be going home with the ultimate Grabby. The Grabby award was gold in color like an Oscar, but that’s where the similarities ended. The funny prop was in the shape of two hands reaching out as if they were ready to grab something and the comedic timing with the interviews couldn’t have been funnier.

Nominated “actors” in categories such as “Handsiest Actor” and “Most Open Robe” rolled through the scene and talked about how “upsetting” it was to be there as well as what they did to get nominated for such an award. With “stiff” competition, there were a lot of contenders and Kenan aka Ronald Kellogg was even set to receive the prestigious lifetime achievement “Cecil B. Molestin”‘ Award. Despite the sensitive subject, this gut-busting yet unflinchingly relevant brand of comedy is exactly why fans just can’t get enough of SNL and it’s good to get some laughs in after such a rough and unfortunate season filled with serious sexual misconduct allegations. SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF THE SKIT BELOW!

Just tuning in? The past few months have been loaded with some jaw-dropping gags from the NBC staple. Early in December, host Saoirse Ronan, 23, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong took a stand against sexual predators with a hilarious performance of “Welcome To Hell.” Dressed in bright candy colors, they sang about all the things that are ruined by sexually aggressive men. And, now that these allegations are regularly getting aired publicly, now average men are learning just how lousy women have had it!

The long-running show continued to address sexual harassers in the new year. When Will Ferrell, 50, returned to SNL to host on Jan. 18, they put together a fake deodorant commercial that took aim at famous men who are about to watch their careers go up in flames when then their inappropriate behavior is reported! “The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn’t cutting it anymore,” Will says as he walks along in an office. “I work hard and I play hard. And something’s coming out about me real soon…because I’m next.” The name of the fake deodorant? Next, of course! Hysterical!