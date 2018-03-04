That was insane! Migo just blew our minds with a dazzling performance of her new single ‘Stir Fry’! Check it out!

We knew that when Migos visited Saturday Night Live it was going to be a good time and they did not disappoint! The hitmaking trio took the stage and spit a rousing rendition of their single “Stir Fry” from their new album Culture II. With a live band behind them, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff rose to the occasion with both high energy and a bouncy anthem for viewers! There’s a reason this group is taking over the hip-hop world! Check out tons more photos from season 43 of SNL right here!

This is hardly the only jaw-dropping performance delivered by the sketch comedy show in recent months! Who can forget when Taylor Swift, 28, took the stage in November to deliver a rousing performance of her anthem “Ready For It”?! This was just as her new album Reputation was dropping. Rocking some incredible dance moves, Tay Tay reminded fans why she’s everyone’s favorite pop star! How about G-Eazy, 28, and Halsey‘s, 23, performance of “You & I” in Jan? The real-life couple heated up the stage with some serious PDA. The performance literally began with the rapper kissing on her neck behind a pane of glass! So hot!

However, our fave performance thus this season has got to be Jason Aldean‘s, 40, surprise visit to Studio 8H in Oct. to pay tribute to the individuals who died in the devastating shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Fest in Las Vegas. “So many people are hurting,” he said. “They’re our children. Parents. Brothers. Sisters. Friends. They’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.” Afterwards, he broke into a moving rendition of Tom Petty‘s classic track “Won’t Back Down.” The beloved singer had died just days earlier.