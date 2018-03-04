‘SNL’: Charles Barkley Takes Shot At Fergie’s National Anthem During Opening Monologue

Charles Barkley delivered a hysterical opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ that totally slammed Fergie! Check it out!

Charles Barkley, 55, started last night’s SNL with an opening monologue that was definitely one for the books. In talking with Michael Che, 34, about whether it’s more difficult for athletes or comedians to speak their minds, Charles said, “People should be able to disagree. For example, I’m proud to stand for our National Anthem. Unless Fergie’s singing, and then I fall over laughing because it’s hilarious.” Of course, the jokes didn’t stop there. Earlier in the monologue, Charles said, “I’m hosting SNL for the fourth time for no reason other than Lorne Michaels just wanted someone to talk about Black Panther.” All joking aside, Charles finished his monologue with a powerful statement: “LeBron, you can keep dribbling, but don’t you ever shut up.” Head here for more images from this season of the hit comedy show!

Charles’ monologue is exactly the kind of material that makes SNL such an institution in entertainment. Although they are best known for their sketches and music guests, some other monologues made for some unforgettable moments. Like when host Will Ferrell on Jan. 27 took the stage with a wound on his head. Of course this was part of the gag! The 50-year-old comedian proceeding to scurry around the room, as if suffering from a concussion while attempting to keep performing. Soon he was singing a strange version of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from Annie before he was carted away on a stretcher. Classic!

And who can forget when Tiffany Haddish, 38, addressed the numerous alleged sexual predators who were getting outed amid the #MeToo movement. “Look fellas, I got a tip for ya’ll,” she said. “Let’s call it Tiffany’s tip. It’s a Tiff tip. Listen fellas, if you got your thing thing out and she got all her clothes on, you’re wrong!” We are falling in love this girl!

However, not every hosts opening monologue is universally adored. When writer and comedian Larry David, 70, hosted on Nov. 5 he decided to incorporate a Holocaust joke into his bit…and it did not go over well with viewers. “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” he said. “The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp. ‘How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?’” Yikes. Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded with upset fans afterward. Say what want about SNL but they know how to get a reaction out of their viewers!