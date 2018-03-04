Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence & 19 More Of The Sexiest Oscars Dresses Of All-Time

One of the biggest fashion events of the year has arrived — the Oscars! Before the 2018 show, let’s take a look at the sexiest Oscar dresses to ever grace the red carpet!

The stars always bring their fashion A-game to the Oscars. The most coveted awards ceremony of the year is the chance to make a big fashion statement. Over the years, our favorite actresses have stunned in some of the sexiest Oscar looks of all time. One of the hottest dresses to ever be worn on the red carpet was Priyanka Chopra’s gown in 2016. The Quantico star wowed in a white embellished strapless down by Zuhair Murad.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, always sizzles on the Oscars red carpet. At her first-ever Academy Awards appearance in 2011, JLaw knocked our socks off in that red Calvin Klein dress. The gown hugged every curve and popped on the red carpet. The dress was simple, and that’s what set it apart from the embellished gowns on the red carpet. Jennifer dazzled again on the Oscars red carpet in 2016. She stepped out in a gorgeous sheer lace Dior gown with a plunging neckline.

Angelina Jolie, 42, stole the show in 2012 in that sexy black velvet dress. She flashed a whole lot of leg in the Versace gown and brought thigh-high slits back. Chrissy Teigen, 32, is another star who loves a good thigh-high slit. Chrissy accompanied hubby John Legend, 39, in a baby blue gown with a dangerously high slit and a plunging neckline.

One of the sexiest and most iconic Oscars dresses is without a doubt Halle Berry’s gown in 2002. Halle stunned in a sheer Elie Saab gown. The top half of the dress was completely see-through except for the floral embroidery. Halle won the Oscar that year for her performance in Monster’s Ball! Take a look at the other sexiest Oscars dresses ever in our gallery now!