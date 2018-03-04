Saoirse Ronan Is Pretty In Pink In Gorgeous Custom-Made Dress At The Oscars

Saoirse Ronan can do no wrong! The ‘Lady Bird’ star and Oscar nominee dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a pretty pink dress. Bow down to Saoirse!

Saoirse Ronan has been stealing the show on the Oscars red carpet since she was 13 years old. Saoirse’s look on the 2018 Oscars red carpet is one for the history books. The 23-year-old Oscar nominee arrived in a gorgeous pink dress by Calvin Klein that was custom-made for her. The dress featured a long train and a bow on the back. Saoirse’s short blonde hair was slicked back behind her ears. Her makeup made her bright blue eyes pop, and that light pink lip was so delicate and pretty. She also rocked gorgeous Cartier jewelry. Her look from head to toe was simply perfection!

The night before the Oscars, Saoirse wowed in an embellished short green dress at the Independent Spirit Awards. The actress clearly has a thing for the color green. Back in 2016, Saoirse dazzled in a sequined green dress by Calvin Klein. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a bare back. That look was definitely one of her most daring yet. Saoirse was nominated that year for her tremendous performance in Brooklyn.

The Irish actress has been praised for her latest performance in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. The coming of age movie, which also stars Laurie Metcalf, 62, Timothée Chalamet, 22, and Lucas Hedges, 21, has stolen the hearts of fans and critics alike. Saoirse took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in Jan. 2018.

Saoirse was nominated for her first Oscar in 2008 for her role in Atonement. She’s only 23 years old and on her way to becoming the next Meryl Streep, 68! Keep on slaying, Saoirse!