Sandra Bullock Makes Gorgeous Return To Oscars After 4 Years Of Skipping Show

Sandra hasn’t attended the Oscars since 2014, but this year, she made a triumphant return, and looked fabulous. See her dress right here!

Sandra’s back, baby! Sandra Bullock, 53, graced us with her presence at the 2018 Oscars, after being absent the past few shows. She looked so stunning at the Academy Awards, held live from Hollywood on March 4. I honestly can’t believe she is 53 — she looks absolutely amazing! She wore a black and gold sequin dress by Louis Vuitton. Sandra told ABC on the red carpet that this year is “vastly different for a lot of reasons… I feel really lucky to still be a part of the business when it happens.” Then, Nicole Kidman crashed her interview! UMMM, Practical Magic sequel please!!!

We were in love with her metallic halter dress — it fit her like a glove, and she was just glowing. Her hair was parted in the center and sleek and straight. She looked sexy and stunning with smokey eye makeup and a nude lip. Her waist was defined and she carried a black clutch with a TIME’S UP pin.

Sandra is a presenter at the awards, which are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Sandra actually won an Oscar in the category Actress in a Leading Role for her role in The Blind Side, in 2009. She was also nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for her 2013 flick Gravity. She hits the big screen again this year in Ocean’s 9 and Bird Box. YAY! We are so glad she is back!

HollywoodLifers, click into the gallery to see Sandra Bullock’s Oscars dress and more fabulous red carpet fashions!