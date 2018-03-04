Ryan Seacrest ‘Nervous’ To Host Oscars Red Carpet Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

With sexual assault allegations looming, Ryan Seacrest plans to once again interview celebs on the red carpet at the Oscars and we’ve got all the details on how he’s preparing!

Stars will be gracing the red carpet on March 3 as the Oscars kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, but not all of them will be doing interviews with Ryan Seacrest, 43, due to recent accusations of sexual misconduct. So, how does he feel about the possibility that celebrities won’t stop to speak to him on Hollywood’s biggest night? “Ryan is nervous but optimistic over his Oscars red carpet work this weekend. This is a different feeling for Ryan, he has not felt this anxious since his first red carpet years ago,” a source close to the American Idol host tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has so many close relationships in Hollywood and he is hoping that people will continue to treat him with the respect he has always given to everyone he interviews on the red carpet.”

Ryan is softening a lot of the questions he had planned for the red carpet . Because of some of the allegations around him, Ryan is going to be careful to avoid certain hot topics,” our insider continued. “He is now rehearsing delicate phrases to help him navigate any sensitive situation that may arise. It is going to be a tense night for Ryan but he is determined to persevere, move forward and put this whole nasty episode behind him.” As previously reported by Page Six, many publicists are encouraging their clients to avoid the longtime E! host after his stylist came forward with lurid sexual misconduct allegations. These accusations will factor into what questions he will ask the celebs that agree to be interviewed by him. “is softening a lot of the questions he had planned for the. Because of some of thearound him,is going to be careful to avoid certain hot topics,” our insider continued. “He is now rehearsing delicate phrases to help him navigate any sensitive situation that may arise. It is going to be a tense night forbut he is determined to persevere, move forward and put this whole nasty episode behind him.”

Jimmy Kimmel, 50, told our sister site Variety that he will “of course” speak to Ryan on the red carpet. “Listen, you know, we should at the very least afford people the opportunity for truth, what the facts of the story are before hanging them out to dry,” the host of the 90th Academy Awards said. But other stars aren’t so sure. When Howard Stern, 64, asked Jennifer Lawrence, 27, if she’d speak to Ryan at the Oscars, she said the issue was “tricky” since she’s not a judge and he “has not been on trial for anything.” While that’s true — and E! said their internal investigation found “insufficient evidence to support the claims” — accused men like Harvey Weinstein, 65, and Jeffrey Tambor, 73, haven’t been put on trial either. We’ll just have to watch the red carpet coverage to see which A-listers talk to Ryan!