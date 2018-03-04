Ryan Seacrest Snubbed On Oscars Red Carpet After Only 6 Stars Talked To Him Before The Show

Although Ryan Seacrest still hosted E!’s Oscars pre-show amid the sexual harassment allegations made against him, he barely scored any celeb interviews on the red carpet; a platform he usually dominates.

Ryan Seacrest, 43, attempted to put the sexual misconduct allegations — made by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy — behind him while hosting the 2018 Oscars red carpet for E!. However, his uncomfortable behavior during the mere five interviews he scored on the red carpet showed just how much this scandal has weighed on his reputation. Midway into E!‘s pre-show telecast, which mostly featured the lovely Giuliana Rancic, 43, instead of Seacrest, it was evident that many celebrities who usually stop to speak with Seacrest, most likely avoided him. Out of the star-studded event, Seacrest only spoke with a handful of celebs, some of which included, Tiffany Haddish, nominees Allison Janney and Christopher Plummer, Richard Jenkins, who was wearing a Time’s Up pin, and Mary J. Blige.

Seacrest had a noticeably low turnout on the carpet this year, failing to land interviews with Viola Davis, Ashley Judd, Margot Robbie and Sandra Bullock, among many other familiar faces. Taraji P Henson also stopped to talk with Seacrest on the carpet, where she threw a subtle diss at the host. “You know, the universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” she told Seacrest as he interviewed her. “You know what I mean?” she asked as she gave him a nudge under the chin. Seacrest’s underwhelming turnout on red carpet also came after Jennifer Lawrence told Howard Stern she wasn’t sure she would stop to talk to E! at the Oscars, before slamming network over the Catt Sadler unequal pay issue and Fashion Police‘s “mean” comments about “people’s bodies.” When Stern asked if she would stop to chat with E!, she said, “Umm, I don’t know… I mean there is a lot to think about with E!, you know?”

Something else that jumped out at viewers was Seacrest’s unusual spot on the Academy Awards red carpet. The longtime host didn’t appear to be in the sectioned-off E! stage that the network prestigiously builds each year. In fact, other reporters on the red carpet kept appearing in his camera shot. While it’s unclear why Seacrest’s location appeared to be a downgrade on the carpet, the move comes at the same time he’s in the midst of an alleged sexual harassment scandal.

As you may know, Seacrest’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy came forward with allegations of sexual harassment on February 26, 2018. Hardy — who doesn’t work in the business any longer — accused Seacrest of sexual misconduct while she worked under him at E! from 2006-2017. In a letter from her attorney addressed to E!, it’s parent company NBCUniversal, as well as Seacrest himself [from November 2017], Hardy claims the following Seacrest allegedly grinded his erect penis on her while only in his underwear and groped her vagina. Hardy also claimed Seacrest once slapped her buttock so hard that it resulted in a large welt that was still visible hours later.

Seacrest has since denied Hardy’s claims, stating that the allegations are “untrue.” His statement read in part: “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused… I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

E! revealed that they had concluded their investigation into Seacrest, three months after he went public with the allegation [in November 2017].

A spokesperson for E! gave HollywoodLife.com the following statement: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”