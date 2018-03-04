‘Roseanne’ Is Back & Better Than Ever In Revival’s First Official Trailer

It’s here! It’s here! The very first trailer for ‘Roseanne’ just premiered during the 2018 Academy Awards and we are SO psyched about it.

The iconic laugh, the plaid couch and the colorful afghan covering it, plus the dining room table where so many important Conner family moments went down. All of that and more is back in the first trailer for Roseanne‘s revival season, premiering on March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC. As if that wasn’t enough for fans to get excited, the entire cast is back, too — including BOTH Becky’s! Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson are all featured in what is being considered the show’s 10th season. The epic trailer for Roseanne‘s return dropped during the 2018 Oscars, and we’ve got it here for you to watch over and over again!

In the first full-length trailer for the sitcom they quickly address Dan’s death in season nine, with the father of three jokingly asking why everyone always thinks he’s dead. We also see the entire family is back in action and participating in what looks like it’s sure to be a hilarious cake eating scene! In another clip, the original Becky is cleaning up the living room and getting rid of pictures. When Roseanne finds out they are the pictures from when she and Dan were “fat”, she yells at Becky and tells her daughter that those are the only ones where anyone looks happy. Too funny!

So, about the two Becky’s — they come with an interesting twist. Although both Sarah and Lecy played Becky on the show at different times, this time they’ll be appearing together on the show. Lecy, the original Becky, is reclaiming the role as the Conner family’s oldest daughter, while Sarah is playing a woman looking to use Becky as a surrogate. That’s not the only twist on the show either because, as longtime fans of the show know, it ended with Dan, Roseanne’s husband, being dead. As you can see in the trailer, Dan is alive, well and as hilarious as ever!

