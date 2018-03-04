Rita Moreno Wears The Exact Same Oscars Dress From 1962 On The 2018 Red Carpet

Wow! Rita Moreno re-purposed her Oscar dress from 1962 and we could NOT be more obsessed.



Rita Moreno, 86, brought her very own history to the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. The West Side Story actress wore the same dress she wore to the 1962 Oscars where she was not only nominated for Best Supporting Actress but also won! “The fabric is made out of obi which is the sash that Japanese women use on their kimonos,” Rita told Ryan Seacrest on E! Live from the Red Carpet. She also shared that the gown was made in Manila, Philippines which is where she flew from into Los Angeles, California for the Oscars that very special year. Wild!

So, where has the gorgeous obi gown been hiding all of this time? “It’s been hanging in my closet,” Rita said on the red carpet. Apparently Rita’s closet was specially made for preserving iconic gowns because it still looks brand new! As for that big win in 1962, Rita shared that she was just as surprised as everyone else. In fact, she admitted she was rooting for Judy Garland! “I had no idea that I was going to win. I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland,” she told Ryan during their interview. But it didn’t, and now Rita is one of the rare EGOT title holders. In fact, she was the third person ever to acquire an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony!

While Rita isn’t in anything nominated during the 2018 show, she is huge on television right now. The Hollywood icon is currently playing Lydia Riera on Netflix’s One Day At A Time alongside Justina Machado. She’s also been a featured guest on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, and had a recurring role on The CW’s Jane the Virgin as Liliana De La Vega. Prior to taking over television, Rita appeared in a number of films over the years. From voicing a character in Rio 2 to appearing in Torch, Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, Remember Me, and Play It By Ear. Needless to say, this legendary actress has been keeping herself very busy!