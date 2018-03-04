Rick Ross Posts Bizarre Photo Amidst Family’s Claims He Was Never Hospitalized

Rick Ross has returned to social media with a mysterious image after the rapper’s family debunked that he was on life support or even hospitalized! Check it out.

Rick Ross terrified friend and fan alike when he was reportedly discovered “breathing heavy and unresponsive” in his Miami, Florida home on March 2. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and soon it was reported that he had been hooked up to life support, a machine that takes over the functions of the heart and lungs. However, Da Boss just returned to Instagram to post a photo of one of his diamond-encrusted Rolexes! Say what?! As you can probably guess, no one recovers that quickly from being on life support, which begs lots of questions.

Although it was reported on March 3, the day after he was discovered and hospitalized, that his family rushed to the hospital, something far stranger was reported prior. The 42-year-old rapper’s family was apparently reached by TMZ on March 2. That’s when they denied that he’d ever been hospitalized. Naturally they also denied that he was put on life support! This simply doesn’t add up. Check out tons more images of Rick in action by clicking here.

“#FloridaBoy,” the bizarre Rolex image is captioned. Did someone else post this or was Rick’s life really never in danger? We previously reported that it’s possible Rick was being treated for a severe case of pneumonia, based on the reported symptoms released. “Sometimes if pneumonia is so bad, not enough oxygen is making it in to the bloodstream through the lungs,” Dr. Tanya Dutta told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The ECMO machine will take the place of your lungs until they improve and distribute oxygen into the bloodstream.” If Rick is indeed sick, here’s hoping he has a speedy recovery.