Oscars 2018: The Most Outrageous Looks To Hit The Red Carpet — Kelly Ripa, Tiffany Haddish & More

While celebs are known for pulling out ALL the stops to look their best at the Academy Awards, not every star hits the mark! See the wildest red carpet looks here.

Every award season, iconic fashion moments are created on the Oscars red carpet. But for every other gorgeous gown and chic pantsuit, there’s always a look that makes us scratch our heads. This year is no different! Stars from all over gathered in Hollywood on March 4 for the 2018 Academy Awards, and while most celebs’ outfits looked drop-dead stunning, there were a few that really stood out as unique more than anything else. Click here to see the Academy Awards’ best-dressed celebrities.

Kelly Ripa, 47, drew attention on the red carpet in her voluptuous black gown featuring colorful fabric folds. The morning talkshow host no doubt looked beautiful, but her “whacky” gown was outside the norm from what we typically see on Oscars night. The excess train also overwhelmed Kelly’s petite frame, which took away from the rest of her gorgeous look. Not to mention, the bold pops of hot pink and bright green in her dress didn’t quite fit the setting. But despite her faux pas, Kelly looked happy and confident on the red carpet!

Another look we couldn’t quite figure out at first was worn by Tiffany Haddish, 38. But alas, Tiffany always makes a bold statement, and her dress tonight was no different. It featured a short cape and a headpiece with gold detailing, and, turns out, it was an authentic Eritrean princess gown. She wore it as a tribute to her father, who lived in Eritrea until he passed away last year. How brilliant is that? Tiffany still made our “most outrageous” list though because it definitely stood out and was one of the most unique looks of the night.

Rocking a Moschino tux, Adam Rippon, 28, showed up to the award show looking dapper yet ripped…and not “ripped” in the traditional sense. The Olympic ice skater wore a cropped black suit with a cold shoulder detail and matching black pants. He completed his look with a black patent leather bowtie and a leather studded chest harness by Jeremy Scott. While we completely adore Adam, it’s obvious he took a risk tonight, and we just don’t think it worked in this setting.

Click through the above gallery to see more out-there looks straight from the Oscars red carpet. From Andra Day to Lindsay Vonn, there was no shortage of stars making statements this year. But after all, what’s the fun of fashion if you can’t get a little whacky every now and then, right?