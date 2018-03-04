2018 Oscars Red Carpet Photos — Sofia Carson & More

Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and more of your favorite stars have graced the 2018 Oscars red carpet and they look AMAZING. Check out all the stunning arrivals here!

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year is finally here, and every star arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles is dressed to the nines. Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone are just a few of the impeccably dressed celebs walking the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. Everyone looks AMAZING!

While the stars look absolutely stunning, viewers might feel stunned by E!‘s coverage of the red carpet. Following lurid accusations of sexual misconduct against Ryan Seacrest, 43, that came out on Feb. 26, many publicists have reportedly planned to have their A-list clients to either do their interviews with his co-host Giuliana Rancic, 43, or skip speaking to the outlet altogether, according to Page Six. Yeesh.

The event itself is bound to be an exciting! Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the show. There are a ton of Oscars to hand out tonight, and we’re itching to find out which film will take home to coveted award for Best Picture. The nine nominees are Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Hopefully the winner will be announced correctly the first time, unlike last year when La La Land was named Best Picture, even though the Oscar was meant to go to Moonlight. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm in charge of tallying the votes and determining the winners, has developed a new procedure this year, so hopefully only the right envelopes will be handed out to the presenters. While you wait for the show to start at 8:30 pm EST on ABC, check out all the gorgeous red carpet arrivals in the gallery above!