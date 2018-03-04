Jimmy Kimmel Offers Epic Prize To Oscar Winner With Shortest Acceptance Speech

This might just be our new favorite Oscars tradition! Jimmy Kimmel has a special something for whoever can come up with the shortest speech during the live show.



One very lucky Academy Award winner on Sunday, March 4 will be taking home a secondary prize… if they’re quick enough. In the beginning of the live awards show, host Jimmy Kimmel, 50, revealed he’ll be rewarding whichever star has the shortest acceptance speech! The prize? A green and black Kawasaki jet ski! As if that wasn’t exciting enough, it was the iconic Helen Mirren, 72, who took the stage to display the jet ski in a Vanna White style. Who knew she was so talented? (Just kidding, obviously.)

The jet ski quickly became the recurring joke of the evening. In fact, the first winner of the night, Sam Rockwell, made it very clear he wanted the jet ski before delivering his speech in under two minutes. Jimmy not only timed him, but reminded the rest of the audience that it was officially Sam’s time to beat so far! There are three hours of awards being delivered throughout the show, so stay tuned to HollywoodLife to find out who ends up winning their very own jet ski. By the way, if whoever wins doesn’t share an Instagram of themselves riding the jet ski with their Oscar in hand this was all for nothing.