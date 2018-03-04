Oscars Highlights — The 2018 Academy Awards Show’s Best Moments

The biggest night in movies — the 90th annual Academy Awards — took place on March 4, and viewers were treated to amazing moments that they’ll never forget. See them, here!

The 90th annual Academy Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 4, and the show was incredible. Seriously, this may have been our favorite Oscars ever! There were so many memorable moments — from Mary J. Blige‘s powerful performance to Allison Janney‘s big win, we loved seeing all of our favorite actors celebrating together under the same roof. Want to know which moments will stick with us forever? Here are some of our favorite moments from the show (in no particular order):

1. Jennifer Lawrence was caught climbings over seats at the Oscars, while holding a glass of wine in hands! And guess what? She had no qualms about it, which is why we’re such a huge fan of hers.

2. We also loved how host Jimmy Kimmel offered a jet ski to the Oscar winner with the shortest acceptance speech. And that came after he dissed Mike Pence, saying Call Me By Your Name was made for him. “We don’t make movies like Call Me By Your Name to make money, we make them to upset Mike Pence,” he said about Mike, who is firmly against gay rights.

3. We can’t forget about Miguel‘s awesome Oscars performance, when he sang the upbeat guitar tune “Remember Me” from Disney/Pixar’s animated Mexican folklore film Coco. Mary J. Blige also performed a song — “Mighty River”, the Oscar-nominated song she co-wrote with Taura Stinson and Raphael Saadiq for Mudbound.

4. While this technically didn’t happen at the Oscars, it did happen during the Oscars. ABC finally unveiled the first official trailer for the Roseanne reboot, and we’re so happy they did! The show, which is returning nearly 21 years after going off the air, premieres on March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC.

5. There was also a Practical Magic reunion at the Oscars, when Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunited on the red carpet. “I love [Practical Magic],” Nicole said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their…” she trailed off. “But we’re really good sisters.” And, according to Sandra, “really good drinkers,” she quipped.

6. Also, how funny was it when Gal Gadot and more stars helped Jimmy Kimmel surprise movie lovers across the street in the TCL Chinese Theater? Margot Robbie, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong’o, Ansel Elgort, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Mark Hamill passed out snacks to those in the theater, and it was amazing! (Watch a video below.)

To see the rest of our favorite moments from the Oscars, click through the gallery of photos above!