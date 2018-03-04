Oscars Best Dressed 2018 — Margot Robbie, Allison Williams, & More

It’s one of the biggest nights in fashion and the stars did not disappoint at the 2018 Academy Awards. See the best dresses from the show right here!

Held live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., the Oscars red carpet was flooded with A-list stars. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show was star-studded and featured performances by Mary J. Blige, Miguel and Andra Day. But first, let’s talk fashion! The carpet was amazing! Allison Williams was stunning in a blush, beaded ball gown. Allison Janney was shining bright in Forevermark Diamonds. Her I, Tonya co-star, best actress nominee Margot Robbie looked amazing in CHANEL. Presenter and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot showed off her strong, toned arms in a sleeveless dress. Zendaya showed off her unique and fearless fashion sense.

E! Host Giuliana Rancic also wore Forevermark Diamonds, showing them off as she clutch the microphone during her interviews. Giuliana wore a blush, one shoulder ball gown with appliques by Georges Chakra Couture. Sophia Carson wore a breathtaking red chiffon gown with a cape leading into a long train. Her look was out-of-this world thanks to a 26 carats diamonds and 18k white gold necklace by Chopard! Maria Menounos wore a black, strapless ball gown with a sweetheart neckline. Wendi McLendon-Covey wore an emerald green gown with a plunging neckline.

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu wore Tadashi Shoji’s Apollonia light blue celestial ball gown. We also saw amazing looks from Jennifer Garner, Gina Rodriguez, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer and Laura Dern. Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig each looked absolutely fabulous. Tiffany Haddish brought cheer with her colorful look. Maya Rudolph, Traacee Ellis Ross, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Paris Jackson, Amy Adams, Yara Shahidi all looked gorgeous. See photos of all the best dressed stars in our gallery attached above!